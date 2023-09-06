scorecardresearch
Special Session of Parliament to be held in new Parliament building

Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday had announced that a five-day Special Session of the Parliament will take place from September 18-22, which will have five sittings.

Written by India News Desk
new Parliament building, Special Session of Parliament
The new Parliament building in Delhi. (Express Photo)

The Special Session of the Parliament which commences from September 18, will be held in the old Parliament building and a day later it will be moved to the new building on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, reports ANI, citing sources.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated on May 28 this year.

Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday had announced that a five-day Special Session of the Parliament will take place from September 18-22, which will have five sittings. However, the agenda of the Session is kept under wraps.

“Special Session of Parliament (13th Session of 17th Lok Sabha and 261st Session of Rajya Sabha) is being called from 18th to 22nd September having five sittings. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to having fruitful discussions and debate in Parliament,” Joshi said on X.

The Special Session is being called days after the G20 Summit that will take place in the national capital from September 9-10.

Usually, there are three Parliament Sessions – Budget Session, Monsoon Session and Winter Session.

Meanwhile, the Congress, hitting out at the BJP, on Tuesday asserted that it will constructively participate in the upcoming Session, but made it clear that it won’t sit there only for “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi chalisa” and want that issues of public concern be also raised during the five-day sitting.

The party’s stance was decided at a strategy group meeting chaired by Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, where leaders of the Congress in both Houses were also present.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 14:51 IST

