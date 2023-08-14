1,800 special guests, 1,100 NCC cadets: Stage set for 77th Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the country in celebrating the 77th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in Delhi on Tuesday. As part of the celebrations, around 1,800 people from different vocations, including fishermen, nurses and farmers, and 75 couples in traditional attire have been invited as special guests.

These special guests also include over 400 sarpanches; 250 guests from Farmer Producer Organisations’ scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the new Parliament building; 50 Khadi workers, those involved in construction of border roads, making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen, a release from the Ministry of Defence said.

Furthermore, as many as 75 couples from each state/Union Territory (UT), in their traditional attire, have also been invited to witness the ceremony at Red Fort.

The Red Fort has been decorated with the G-20 logo being a prominent feature this year for the floral decorations. PM Modi will unfurl the National Flag which will be followed by the 21-gun salute, the customary address at the Red Fort and conclude with the national anthem which will be sung by NCC cadets from across the country.

Selfie points

Selfie points dedicated to different schemes and initiatives of the government have been installed at 12 locations in the national capital, including National War Memorial, India Gate, Vijay Chowk, New Delhi Railway Station, Pragati Maidan, Raj Ghat, Jama Masjid Metro Station, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Delhi Gate Metro Station, ITO Metro Gate, Naubat Khana and Sheesh Ganj Gurdwara, the release said.

The schemes/initiatives include Global Hope: Vaccine and Yoga; Ujjwala Yojana; Space Power; Digital India; Skill India; Start-up India; Swachh Bharat; Sashakt Bharat, Naya Bharat; Powering India; Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

In addition to this, as part of the celebrations, an online selfie contest will be conducted by the Ministry of Defence on the MyGov portal from August 15 to 20. People are encouraged to take selfies at one or more of the 12 installations and upload them on the MyGov platform to take part in the contest.

Twelve winners, one from each installation, will be selected on the basis of the online selfie contest. The winners would be given prize money of Rs 10,000 each, the release further stated.