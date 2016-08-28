Special education programme for disabled in Delhi government schools

Special educators placed in government run and aided schools have been asked to prepare an individualised education programme for every disabled child in their care. (PTI)

Every disabled child studying in Delhi government run and aided schools will now get personal attention with the AAP government asking special educators to prepare an individualised education programme (IEP).

“Special educators placed in government run and aided schools have been asked to prepare an individualised education programme for every disabled child in their care.

The IEP will include instructions on the teaching procedure as well,” a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

There are around disabled 20,000 children enrolled in Delhi government schools at present.

“We have asked the special education teachers to prepare the IEP of each child with special needs (CWSN) within 15 days, the format of which should cover everything from basic requirements to extra-curricular activities.

“Teachers will have the liberty to modify any particular child’s module as per requirements. The educators will not only record the type of special need but also associated conditions, languages spoken and referral to other services -in case the child needs services such as physiotherapy,” the official said.

After identifying the problems, the educators will set both short-term and long-term goals for each child.

DoE officials had recently formed seven working groups in association with various NGOs working for children with special needs.

The working groups will work on training modules for special educators, tools to measure learning disabilities, changing administrative structure and recruitment rules to allow lateral entry of experts, teaching aids and regional centres for the severely disabled children to access specialised help.