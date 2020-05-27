SpeakUp: Congress campaign to mount pressure on Modi govt to deposit Rs 10,000 in bank accounts of poor

Congress to launch SpeakUp campaign to press Modi govt to deposit Rs 10,000 in bank accounts of poor. (File pic)

SpeakUp Campaign, Congress Campaign: In a bid to mount pressure on the Modi government to deposit cash in the bank accounts of poor, the Congress has decided to launch a social media campaign ‘SpeakUp’. The campaign will be launched on May 28 to help raise the voice of the poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class people before the BJP government

According to party spokesperson Ajay Maken, Congress leaders, workers will run the online campaign from 11 am to 2 pm on Thursday. They will demand that the Centre make transportation of migrants free, increase employment days to 200 under MGNREGA and deposit Rs 10,000 cash as immediate financial assistance into the bank accounts of poor besides a financial package for small industries.

All party leaders and workers will put out messages through their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube accounts to mount the pressure on the government to help poor, migrants and small businessmen who are facing the brunt of the lockdown.

Another Congress leader Sachin Pilot said though the Centre announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, the financial relief could not reach the poor.

“Every poor should get Rs 10,000 in his bank account. We will demand that the Centre credits the amount to the (bank accounts of the) poor as part of the digital campaign,” Pilot, the deputy CM of Rajasthan and who heads the party’s state unit, said

He said depositing money into the bank accounts is necessary to accelerate demand in the market.

“To press for its demand, the Congress will launch the pan-India campaign across social media platforms on Thursday,” he said.

The Congress party and its senior leaders have been critical of the Modi government’s economic package, calling it a cruel joke. Rahul Gandhi and others have demanded that the Modi government deposit cash into the bank accounts of the poor in view of the coronavirus crisis.