Speaking against PM Modi, Pakistan minister receives electric shock

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed suffered an electric shock on Friday while speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally during the “Kashmir Hour”. Pakistan on Friday observed the “Kashmir Hour” to express “solidarity” with the Kashmiri people after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. In a video, Rashid, a known motormouth, says while addressing the rally, “Hum tumhari Modi niyaton se waqif hain (we are aware of your intentions, Narendra Modi)”.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows that the moment Rashid utters the sentence, he gets an electric shock in his hand, forcing him to discontinue his speech momentarily. “Current lag gaya. Khair, koi baat nahi. Mera khayal hai, current aa gaya. Yeh Modi is jalse ko nakam nahi kr sakta (I think it was electric current. Never mind. Modi cannot ruin this rally),” he said while resuming his speech. Rashid claimed on Thursday that US President Donald Trump was “deceiving” both India and Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

Talking to reporters in Rawalpindi, he said the Kashmir issue would be resolved during the tenures of Prime Minister Khan and Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Rashid said both Samjhauta Express and Thar Express trains were shut down to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after New Delhi on August 5 revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. Reacting to India’s move on Kashmir, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic ties with New Delhi and expelled the Indian High Commissioner. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.