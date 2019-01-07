Speakers from over 92 countries to participate at Raisina Dialogue

Several Foreign Ministers, including those of Spain, Iran, Australia, Mongolia and Nepal, are attending the three-day conference.

Speakers from over 92 countries, including the likes of Iranaian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, will participate in the fourth edition of the Raisina Dialogue beginning on Tuesday.

The discussions at the dialogue, which has the theme of ‘A World Reorder: New Geometries; Fluid Partnerships; Uncertain Outcomes’, will seek to address issues arising from ongoing global transitions and changes to the world order, triggered by unique leaders, innovative partnerships and new technologies.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation is organising the dialogue considered India’s flagship annual geopolitical and geo-strategic conference. The dialogue, which has grown steadily in scope and scale since the first edition in 2015, will bring together influential political leaders, strategic thinkers, policy practitioners, technology innovators, business representatives and academics on a common platform where they will offer their vision and propose solutions, the MEA said.

The inaugural address at the dialogue will be delivered by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. More than 2,000 participants, including 600 delegates and speakers from over 92 countries, are taking part at this year’s conference. Several Foreign Ministers, including those of Spain, Iran, Australia, Mongolia and Nepal, are attending the three-day conference.

Other global leaders taking part in the conference include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt and former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. Malaysian leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is tipped to succeed incumbent Mahathir Bin Mohamad, will deliver the valedictory address.

Ministers and leaders from Africa, West Asia, the US, Europe and Russia are among the speakers at the dialogue. “The three days of insightful discussions at the Dialogue can break new ground in contributing to an inclusive world at peace itself,” ORF Chairman Sunjoy Joshi said. He said the dialogue provides “the opportunity to reorder old arrangements and rewrite the rules to shape human endeavour for this century”. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba will also speak at the conference.