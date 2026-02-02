The dignity of official records came under strain during the Lok Sabha session on February 2, after a sharp confrontation broke out over parliamentary procedure. The clash began when Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi tried to quote from the unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, referring to matters linked to national security.

The episode drew attention to an important but often overlooked rule of Parliament – whether unauthenticated and unpublished material can be quoted on the floor of the House. Rahul Gandhi cited excerpts published in a magazine, which he claimed were taken from General Naravane’s yet-to-be-released book. This immediately triggered objections from the Treasury benches.

What Parliamentary rules say

Under established parliamentary norms, if a member quotes from any document, the Speaker has the authority to ask that document to be laid on the Table of the House. This allows members to verify its authenticity. If a document is unpublished or not publicly available, it cannot be examined by the House and is therefore not treated as an acceptable or authentic source.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah raised points of order, arguing that an unpublished book cannot be treated as an “authentic source” and therefore cannot be placed on parliamentary record. They maintained that such material cannot be cited in official debates.

As Rahul Gandhi tried to respond to BJP’s accusation of the Congress being “not being patriotic”, he referred to the phrase “Chinese tanks in Doklam” from the excerpts. This prompted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to intervene mid-speech.

Rajnath Singh questions authenticity of source

“He should tell us if the said book has been published or not. It has not been published. He cannot claim to quote from it.” He added, “I can say with confidence, the book has not been published,” Rajnath Singh said.

Singh challenged Gandhi to “present the book”, fully aware that it is not yet in the public domain.

Kiren Rijiju cites previous speaker’s rulings

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also pointed out that the Speaker has earlier ruled that newspaper or magazine reports cannot be treated as authoritative evidence, especially when they quote from unpublished sources. Since Rahul Gandhi relied on magazine excerpts, the government argued that the material did not meet parliamentary standards.

Speaker Om Birla supported this position, stating that unauthenticated reports cannot form part of House proceedings. In such situations, remarks made using these sources are usually expunged, or removed, from the official parliamentary record.

Rahul Gandhi defended his stand by alleging that the government was deliberately blocking the publication of General Naravane’s book. From the Opposition’s perspective, they argued that if the issue involves “urgent public importance”, procedural technicalities like formal publication should not override national interest.