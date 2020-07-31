‘Speaker not neutral’: Rajasthan BJP seeks CP Joshi’s ouster after video of meeting with Ashok Gehlot’s son goes viral

BJP demands Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation on moral grounds.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi’s resignation from his post on moral grounds. BJP’s state unit chief Satish Poonia said that Joshi’s political leaning of saving the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot has been exposed.

Punia made the remarks after a video of Speaker and CM Gehlot’s son Vaibhav went viral on the internet. The video shows the two discussing the ongoing political crisis in the state triggered by Sachin Pilot’s revolt against Gehlot.

Poonia accused Joshi of not being neutral and alleged that the conversation between Joshi and Vaibhav sullied the reputation of the office of the Speaker.

“It is inappropriate for him to hold on to the post. He needs to maintain the dignity and neutrality of the House and must step down on moral grounds,” he said.

Poonia said that it appears that the Speaker is more concerned about saving the Ashik Gehlot government. He then suggested Joshi to rise above party politics and play an “impartial role”.

The video surfaced online on Wednesday night. It shows Vaibhav and Joshi discussing the rebel Congress MLAs led by Sachin Pilot and how they have brought the government down.

“If 30 MLAs left, you couldn’t have done anything. They would have brought down the government… The situation is tough. And you could have done nothing except raise hue and cry,” the Speaker can be heard telling Vaibhav in the video.

Vaibhav had on Wednesday gone to meet CP Joshi and wished him on his birthday.

The Congress government in Rajasthan plunged into crisis after a revolt by Sachin Pilot. Pilot was later sacked as deputy CM and Congress’ state unit president. Besides Pilot, 18 more Congress MLAs have fallen out of the government headed by Ashok Gehlot.

The Congress has 107 MLAs including 19 rebels in the 200-member House. The BJP has 92 members.