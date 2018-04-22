Speak sense! PM Modi issues gag order to motormouth BJP leaders: ‘Don’t give masala to media’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today issued a gag order to BJP MLAs and MPs across the country outlining how their ‘half-baked’ remarks on wide range of issues are hurting the party’s image. Speaking to lawmakers via video conference through Narendra Modi app, the PM asked the leaders to remain cautious while talking to media on different topics. He advised them to refrain from making statements on topics that are not of their interest.

He said that speaking on different issues without having proper content and then start blaming the media is not right. He asked them not to give ‘masala’ to media and instead introspect “what mistakes have you done”.

“There are few things that may hurt but it is necessary to speak. Sometimes our workers criticise the media. But have you ever thought that somewhere we commit mistakes and give media ‘masala’… We start behaving as if we are great social scientists and experts… do analysis on issues and start speaking the moment see a camera… So this half-baked stuff is picked-up,” he said.

PM said the leaders should not blame the media and when everybody starts speaking, the issue is diverted. “It is not the fault of media. We should exercise restraint. On every topic, whoever is responsible should speak. If everybody starts making comments, the core issue will be diverted and it will hurt the country, party and our personal reputation,” he said.

“I have noticed that when we entered the Lok Sabha (in 2014), 8-10 MPs were in a regular habit of making comments. But when I talked to them, in last 3 years they have not made any remark that invites criticism to the party,” he added.

“Don’t blame the media. Media is doing its work. It is our responsibility not to indulge in everything and start providing guidance to the nation from TV screen. One who is accountable must tell, speak,” Modi opined.



The PM’s warning to party leaders comes in the backdrop of several leaders stoking controversies with their remarks. Earlier today, MoS for Finance Santosh Gangwar triggered a controversy with his remark on rising incidents of crime against women. He said that “one should not make such a big deal if one or two such cases are reported from such a huge country”.

Two BJP minister in Jammu and Kashmir had invited trouble when they joined a march, demanding the release of accused persons arrested in connection with rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua.