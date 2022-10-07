SP leader Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says hospital

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon stated Friday. His condition remains critical, PTI reported.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is being administered life-saving drugs, it said.

“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said.

SP’s Twitter handle also shared the bulletin from the hospital.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. The SP leader was admitted to the hospital in the last week of August and had been undergoing treatment for the past few weeks, The Indian Express reported.

He was admitted to the hospital in July, PTI reported, quoting sources.

Earlier, when Yadav was shifted to the ICU, the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle wrote, “Respected leader is admitted to the ICU, his condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given to you all from time to time.”

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited the hospital. He told reporters that there was “some improvement” in the health of the former defence minister, however, he was not out of the “risk zone”.