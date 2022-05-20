SP leader Azam Khan walks free after Supreme Court grants him interim bail in 88th case — Watch

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Friday released from Sitapur district jail, in a matter concerning Kotwali Police Station in Rampur. Khan’s release came a day after he was granted interim bail in an alleged cheating case by the Supreme Court.

Granting interim bail to Khan on Thursday, the top court paved way for his release, saying it is a fit case to invoke its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution as facts in the present case are very peculiar.

Khan, facing prosecution in 88 cases, has been in custody since February 2020. He walked out of jail after getting interim bail in the 88th case. The Samajwadi Party strongman has already been granted bail in the remaining 87 cases.

#WATCH | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan released from Sitapur district jail, in a matter concerning Kotwali PS in Rampur pic.twitter.com/2TDWwFHi4W — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 20, 2022

“The petitioner is directed to be released on interim bail in respect of FIR being Case Crime No.70 of 2020, registered with Police Station Kotwali, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh for the offences punishable under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on such terms and conditions as found appropriate by the trial court,” a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao said.

The bench noted that “in ordinary circumstances, we would not have entertained the present writ petition. The petitioner would have been directed to take recourse to the remedy available to him in law. However, the facts in the present case are very peculiar.”

The top court said though FIR, in this case, was registered on March 18, 2020, and the charge sheet was filed on September 10, 2020, Khan has only now been implicated, i.e., after a period of one year and seven months, by order dated May 6, 2022, passed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rampur.

The top court also noted that the last such bail order has been passed on May 10, 2022, by the Single Judge of the Allahabad High Court after a gap of so many months from the date of reserving the order, i.e., December 4, 2021. The bench also rejected the submission of the Uttar Pradesh government that Khan has threatened the investigating officer (IO) in the case. The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier opposed Khan’s bail plea and termed him as a “land grabber” and a “habitual offender”.

The top court had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in hearing the bail application of Khan, saying this is a travesty of justice.

An FIR was lodged against Khan and others for alleged grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of public money of more than hundreds of crores of rupees. It was alleged in the FIR that during Partition one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as enemy property, but Khan in collusion with others grabbed the plot.

The FIR was lodged at the Azem Nagar police station in Rampur under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Earlier, the apex court in February had refused interim bail to Khan for campaigning in the Uttar Pradesh elections and asked him to approach the court concerned for expeditious disposal.