SP-BSP ditched Congress? Akhilesh Yadav meets Mayawati to finalise seat-sharing for 2019 polls

BSP chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav have begun the talks of an alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls this year. PTI reports that both the leaders met on Friday to finalise seat-sharing formula in the politically crucial state that sends the highest number of Parliamentarians.

According to the report, SP and BSP have agreed to contest on 37 seats each and rest of the seats will be left for Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal. In the last elections, the BJP swept the state by bagging 71 of 80 seats. SP could win only 5, while the Congress was restricted to 2 seats with 7.5 per cent vote share.

The proposed alliance between SP and BSP could upset the saffron party’s vote arithmetic as witnessed in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-poll elections where Mayawati withdrew his candidate to support Akhilesh and BJP lost both the seats.

Earlier, TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao met Akhilesh Yadav to form a non-BJP and non-Congress federal front to take on the saffron party under Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

On the other hand, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has been making efforts to stitch a grand alliance. He also met several regional satraps including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, and JD(S) chief K Kumaraswamy. He also met Congress President Rahul Gandhi to form an alliance for the upcoming general elections in 2019.