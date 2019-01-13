SP-BSP alliance: Congress leaders meet in Lucknow

While announcing the SP-BSP alliance Saturday, BSP chief Mayawati had said they would not contest from Amethi (currently held by party chief Rahul Gandhi) and Rae Bareli (held by Sonia Gandhi) seats.

A day after the SP and the BSP announced alliance for the Lok Sabha polls in the state, senior Congress leaders Sunday held a brainstorming meeting at the party’s state headquarters here to discuss future course of action. The Congress, which has been left out of the alliance in the state, might go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections but may choose not to field candidates on a few seats, a senior party leader said.

Congress general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad and UP Congress chief Raj Babbar held a close door meeting with senior leaders, party sources said. Asked to comment on the tie-up announced by BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad had Saturday said the party would not react immediately and would come out with a detailed reaction in Lucknow. He said a meeting would be held with leaders and workers of the party from central and eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.