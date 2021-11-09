SP and BJP two sides of same coin, BSP to contest all 403 seats alone: Mayawati

Mayawati further said that voters are not going to believe in the poll promises of either SP or Congress. (PTI)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati today said that her Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls alone and slammed the ruling BJP, opposition Samajwadi Party as well as Congress. She exuded confidence that the BSP will get a majority just like it got in the 2007 polls.

“We don’t see any difference between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). They are two sides of the same coin. They just want to make the polls a Hindu-Muslim matter. We are confident that we will get an absolute majority, just like we got in 2007,” said Mayawati.

She further said that the BSP will not have any alliance with any party and it will contest all the seats alone. “BSP won’t have any ‘chunavi samjhauta’ with any party. We’ll contest on our own. We’re entering into agreement with people of all sections of society to bring them together and this alliance is permanent. Don’t intend to enter into alliance with any party,” said Mayawati.

Mayawati further said that voters are not going to believe in the poll promises of either SP or Congress. “People of the state aren’t going to easily believe the several poll promises made by the Congress party, just like the Samajwadi Party. Had Congress fulfilled even 50 per cent of their poll promises they wouldn’t have been out of power at the Centre, in Uttar Pradesh and in most of the states of the nation,” she alleged.

Hitting out at the BJP, Mayawati said that the ruling party is doing drama to lure people ahead of the polls. “As polls are coming close, there is a drama by the BJP to lure people of the state. The truth is that BJP governments be it at the Centre or in the state, they will continue announcement of new projects and inauguration of incomplete works in the last two months until the polls,” she alleged.

Two days ago, the BSP supremo had slammed the Samajwadi Party after several expelled BSP leaders had joined the SP. She alleged that the joining of the expelled leaders is not going to increase the SP’s vote bank and the party’s support base will keep eroding.