Southern Railway section engineer sentenced to 2 years Rigorous Imprisonment in corruption case filed by CBI

A Southern Railway section engineer was today sentenced to two years Rigorous Imprisonment in a corruption case filed by the CBI. Special Judge for CBI cases here, A Thiruneela Prasad also slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on the official, a CBI Anti-Corruption Branch release said. Senior Section Engineer, Southern Railway, Thotta Sivakumar had demanded Rs 15,000 as bribe way back in 2014 from a contractor, according to the prosecution.

The engineer had made the demand to draw some measurement and record it officially so that the contractor could raise a bill and get payment from the railways. A trap was laid and the official was caught red handed by CBI sleuths while accepting the bribe.

A case was registered against Thotta Sivakumar under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act by the CBI’s anti-graft wing here. On completion of trial, the court convicted and sentenced him to undergo a two-year prison term.