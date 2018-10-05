South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s India visit opened ‘new vistas’ of cooperation, ties more vibrant

South Korean President Moon Jae-in

The recent India visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in has opened “new vistas of cooperation” in bilateral ties and the relationship between the two countries are “more vibrant”, its envoy said Thursday. In his address at the Korea National Day function held at the embassy this evening, Ambassador Shin Bong-Kil also said with the three Inter-Korean Summits and the US-North Korea Summit earlier, the “momentum for lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula is building”.

“India and Korea enjoy ties that go back to the visit of a princess from Ayodhya to Korea, who got married to a king there. With such deep relations in the past, we move to the present day relationship, as we mark 45 years of our diplomatic ties,” he said.

The envoy recalled the July State visit of President Moon and asserted India is an “important partner in all areas of historical, bilateral relations”. “His visit has opened new vistas of cooperation, the relationship between the two countries is more vibrant, and businesses are thriving more than before,” the envoy said.

On the peace process in the Korean Peninsula, he urged the international community to lend “full support” in his country’s efforts to establish lasting peace. “South Korea had made progress in a short period of time, but that march to peace and prosperity will remain incomplete without the establishment of permanent peace, and when the whole Korean Peninsula becomes prosperous,” he said.

The two Koreas in September held a three-day Inter-Korean Summit in Pyongyang during which North Korea leader Kim Jong-un agreed to visit Seoul, besides taking some other decisions, seeking to accelerate the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

“Thanks to the three Inter-Korean Summits and the US-North Korea Summit earlier, the momentum for achieving lasting peace in Korean Peninsula is building. “We are sure the Korean Peninsula will see a new dawn of peace and prosperity,” the envoy said.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel was the guest from the Indian government side at the event which was attended by several foreign ambassadors, diplomats and military attaches of several countries.

US envoy to India Kenneth Juster, Pakistan High Commissioner in New Delhi Sohail Mahmood also attended the event.

During the event, Indian artists performed on K-Pop and played traditional Korean instruments besides a display of taekwondoo skills by professional players.