Sourav Ganguly holds meeting with Dhankhar amid speculation of him joining politics

December 27, 2020 9:41 PM

With Assembly elections in West Bengal due in April-May next year, there has been speculation that Ganguly may join politics.

Sourav GangulyRaj Bhavan sources said that Ganguly's meeting with Dhankhar has nothing to do with political developments in the state.

BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday held an hour-long meeting with West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, which sources at Raj Bhavan described as a “courtesy call” and said there is nothing political about it.

However, with Assembly elections in the state due in April-May next year, there has been speculation that he may join politics.

While Ganguly did not take questions on the reason for his visit, Dhankhar said that they had discussion on “varied issues”.

The governor also said that he accepted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president’s invitation to visit the Eden Gardens stadium here.

“Had interaction with ‘Dada’ @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues… accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864,” the governor tweeted.

Ganguly reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.30 pm and the meeting lasted an hour.

