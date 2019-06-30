‘Sour grapes’: Yogi Adityanath hits back at Priyanka Gandhi over her comment on UP crime rate

UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File/PTI)

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hit back at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her comments on the law and order situation in the northern state, claiming that she makes such allegations to “remain in headlines”.

“It is a case of sour grapes. Her party president was defeated from UP, so sitting in Delhi, Italy or England they comment on something or the other to remain in headlines,” Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for the alleged increase in crime in the state.

“In entire Uttar Pradesh, criminals are roaming freely and doing whatever they want. Criminal incidents are taking place one after the other. However, its BJP government has turned deaf. Has the Uttar Pradesh government surrendered before criminals? (sic)” she posted on Twitter.

पूरे उत्तर प्रदेश में अपराधी खुलेआम मनमानी करते घूम रहे हैं। एक के बाद एक अपराधिक घटनाएँ हो रही हैं। मगर उ.प्र. भाजपा सरकार के कान पर जूँ तक नहीं रेंग रही। क्या उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार ने अपराधियों के सामने आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया है? pic.twitter.com/khYP4eZam2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 29, 2019

Responding to Priyanka’s tweet, the UP Police had replied saying that due to the state police’s effective working, a 20-35 percent decline in crimes has been reported and that all “sensational crimes” were solved within 48 hours.

“UP Police has taken strict action against serious offenders. In two years, 9,225 criminals have been arrested and 81 have been killed. Illegal assets of more than 200 crore people have been seized under the National Security Act and there has been an unprecedented decline in dacoity, murder, loot and kidnappings.”

गम्भीर अपराधों में यूपी पुलिस द्वारा अपराधियों के विरुद्ध कठोर कार्यवाही की गयी है

2 वर्षों में 9225 अपराधी गिरफ़्तार हुए और 81 मारे गये हैं |रासुका में प्रभावी कार्यवाही कर लगभग 2 अरब की सम्पत्ति ज़ब्त की गयी है

डकैती, हत्या, लूट एवं अपहरण जैसी घटनाओं में अप्रत्याशित कमी आई है https://t.co/DE9KmtRBtK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2019

However, while the UP police should be applauded for bringing about 20-35 percent in the crime rate in the state, the killings and encounters it conducts has been a cause for concern in the state, which does not help the defence presented by the UP police.

In July 2018, the Supreme Court had asked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to reply to a plea that sought an inquiry into the alleged encounter killings in Uttar Pradesh by the police. The PIL, filed by NGO People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL), had sought a court-monitored CBI or SIT probe into those incidents. In November 2018, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had sent notice to UP Police and the government over encounter of 20-year-old with no criminal past.

Earlier this year, a survey on the performance of Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, has found that over a third of voters rated the state’s law and order situation below average. In a survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), over one third of the total 40,000 respondents surveyed rated Yogi government’s handling of law and order situation below par.