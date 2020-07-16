Soumitra Patnekar to lead the planning vertical of Enormous Brands

Patnekar has worked with agencies such as BBH, Grey, Contract in the past

Independent creative agency Enormous Brands has roped in former BBH director of strategy Soumitra Patnekar as the head of its planning vertical. In this new role, Patnekar will develop brand strategies, communications strategies, and conduct market research for the company’s clients. He will be based out of the company’s Mumbai office.

Patnekar brings with him 15 years of brand planning and consulting experience across agencies such as BBH, Grey, Contract and Consulting firms namely Future brands and Sideways. He has led the strategy on global brands like Audi, Axe, AB inBev and DPA (Diamond Producers Association) and Indian majors like Marico as well as Ferrero India. His work on Axe and Fiat Punto has won multiple effectiveness awards in International forums like APAC Effies & IAA (International Advertising Association).

According to Ashish Khazanchi, managing partner, Enormous Brands, Soumitra’s experience in personal care and in automobiles is extremely rich and the agency is looking forward to building on that. “Apart from advertising, he has spent a fair amount of time in consulting and in studying the length and breadth of the country’s consuming audiences. His insights and experiences from there are invaluable as are his perspectives on building businesses,” he added.

.

Today, more than ever, I feel that brands need to have a distinctive voice and a consistent footprint across the media and tech landscape, Soumitra Patnekar, head planning, Enormous Brands, said. “My aim is to help build real, authentic brands rooted in our ethos thereby helping clients achieve/get the right value for their products and services,” he elaborated further.

Enormous Brands is an independent advertising agency that has partnered with some of the brands in the country such as Dish TV, OLX, Lenskart, Shopclues, Tata AIG, Reliance, DNA, HotStar, among others.

Read Also: Affle appoints Martje Abeldt as chief revenue officer, Affle RevX platform

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook