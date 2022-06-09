Sought Red Corner Notice against gangster Goldy Brar 10 days before Sidhu Moosewala killing: Punjab Police

Just 10 days before the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Police had sought a red corner notice against Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who had taken responsibility for the murder.

News agency PTI quoted officials saying that the red-corner was sought against Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in two separate cases registered against him in Faridkot. One of them is an FIR registered for attempt to murder and other sections of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act on November 12, 2020, and the other is an FIR registered on February 18, 2021, for murder and other sections of the IPC and sections of the Arms Act. Both cases were registered at city police station, Faridkot.

A red-corner notice allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad.

The Punjab Police says it had sent a proposal in this regard to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on May 19. The singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29.

Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and he is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Brar had claimed the responsibility of Moosewala’s murder.This murder was in retaliation of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year.

The police spokesperson said they also sought a red-corner notice against gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, of Rattoke village, Tarn Taran. Rinda, who is responsible for inducting and operationalising many terrorist modules in Punjab in recent past, is now based in Pakistan.

Rinda, backed by Pakistan’s ISI, has also been responsible for smuggling a huge quantity of arms and ammunition in India, said police. Huge quantity of arms and ammunition and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) recovered from four persons arrested in Karnal in May also belonged to Rinda.

Recently, he was responsible for a rocket-propelled grenade attack on the state police’s Mohali-based intelligence headquarters and and IED attack on a police post in Kahlwan of Anandpur Sahib, Rupnagar.

The proposal is under process at the level of the CBI for liaison with Interpol, said the spokesperson while adding that on the execution of the notice, an extradition proposal will be moved through the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs.