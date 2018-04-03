‘Sorry’, we don’t agree! Kumar Vishwas, some AAP leaders disapprove Arvind Kejriwal’s apology to Arun Jaitley

Arvind Kejriwal has taken up the move to reduce the burden of multiple legal suits against him.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is tendering his apologies to various political leaders he had allegedly ‘defamed’ in past. As per party insiders, Kejriwal has taken up the move to reduce the burden of multiple legal suits against him. However, Kejriwal’s ‘sorry’ move has been disapproved by a section of MLAs and other party leaders.

Here are 10 things to know about Arvind Kejriwal’s apology spree:

– AAP Chief Kejriwal has so far apologised to former Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Union minister and former BJP President Nitin Gadkari and Congress leader Kapil Sibal for making “defamatory” comments.

– In the most recent development, and the one which left many startled, Kejriwal along with four AAP leaders — Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai — apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The AAP leaders had alleged irregularities in the Delhi District Cricket Administration when Jaitley was its president.

– Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to tender apologies has not gone down well with many party leaders. AAP leader Kumar Vishwas has decided not to apologise to Jaitley. Earlier, Vishwas had said he would contest the defamation cases filed against him.

– The AAP chief has said the legal cases were eating up a lot of his time and resources and he was not being able to fully focus on the governance in Delhi. As per a report, there were over 30 defamation cases against Delhi CM filed in different courts across the country.

– Kejriwal’s first apology came against SAD leader Bikram Majithia. The AAP chief had accused Majithia of being involved in drug trade. A number of leaders called for an open revolt in the party and even threatened to split.

– Later, Kejriwal also held a meeting with 10 of the 20 lawmakers and explained them the reason behind his apology. The AAP chief was able to pacify the lawmakers but not all are convinced.

– Not only Punjab, some of the leaders from Delhi have also voiced their anger against the decision. “Kejriwal is our leader and whatever decision he has taken must have some logic behind it. But I personally disagree with the decision,” an MLA from South Delhi was quoted as saying by the PTI on Monday.

– Another volunteer from Mumbai, who also coordinates with donors in the state, told PTI that those giving funds to the party are also questioning the logic behind these apologies.