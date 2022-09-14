‘Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu’: BJP slams DMK MP A Raja over ‘Who is a Hindu’ remark

Coming out strongly against A Raja’s controversial remarks against Hinduism, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Tuesday slammed the DMK MP for “spewing venom” against Hindus, and blamed the ”sorry state” of political discourse in Tamil Nadu.

Soon after Raja’s comments created a political stir in the state, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai tweeted a video where Raja is allegedly seen launching his tirade against Hinduism. While targeting the DMK leader’s appeasement politics, Annamalai wrote, “Sorry state of political discourse in Tamil Nadu. @arivalayam MP has yet again spewed hatred against one community with the sole aim of appeasing others. Very unfortunate mindset of these political leaders who think they own Tamil Nadu.”

Addressing an event in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal last week, A Raja said, “Who is a Hindu? We should have the right to assert… We don’t wish to be a Hindu, why are you keeping me as a Hindu?”

“I haven’t seen any religion like this. Lingayats in Karnataka are petitioning the Supreme Court saying that their way of worship and religious principles are different. They are asking themselves not to be declared Hindu. But what is the Supreme Court saying? The Supreme Court is saying that if you aren’t a Christian, Muslim, or Persian, you have to be a Hindu. Is there any other country having such cruelty?” he added, taking a dig at the country’s apex court.

“You are a shudra till you remain a Hindu. You’re the son of a prostitute till you remain a shudra. You are a Panchaman (Dalit) till you remain a Hindu. You’re untouchable till you remain a Hindu. How many of you wish to stay as children of prostitutes? How many of you wish to remain untouchables? Only if we are vocal about these questions, will it become elemental in breaking Sanathana (Sanatana Dharma),” Raja had said.