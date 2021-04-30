Sorabjee was champion of freedom of press, committed to democratic value: CJI Ramana

Sorabjee, 91, who is survived by wife, a daughter and two sons, passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19. (File image: PTI)

Chief Justice N V Ramana Friday condoled the passing away of eminent jurist and former attorney general Soli Sorabjee saying he had “deep commitment to democratic values” and was a champion of “freedom of press”.

The CJI, in a statement, expressed shock over the demise of the legal luminary and said, “In his nearly 68 year long association with the judicial world, he made immeasurable contribution in enriching the global jurisprudence of Human Rights and Fundamental Rights.” Justice Ramana said the matters Sorabjee had argued before the courts, the judgments he could secure as well as “the books, essays, papers of international repute and the newspaper articles that he had authored; the independent opinions he could tender to the Government in his capacity as the Attorney General — they all stand testimony to his deep commitment to democratic values”.

Sorabjee not only lived up to the mandate of Attorney General as enshrined in the Constitution but also raised the bar in discharge of his constitutional duties, the CJI said.

“Being a champion of ‘Freedom of Press’, he effectively used the media as a platform to elucidate the nuances of complicated legal issues on almost daily basis till recently, literally giving lessons of law to millions of common people who otherwise could not have followed what was happening in the judicial world. His ability to adapt to the new trends in media was remarkable,” he said.

The CJI further said that he personally gained immensely from reading Sorabjee’s literary works, listening to his lectures and arguments and his “sagacious guidance and advise”.

“His humane and compassionate approach defined his legal work. He will be remembered as a legend who added strength to the pillars of democracy. I pay my humble tributes to the departed soul. I convey heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and countless fans of Shri Soli Sorabjee, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Supreme Court of India where he will continue to command respect forever,” the CJI said in the statement. Sorabjee, 91, who is survived by wife, a daughter and two sons, passed away on Friday morning after getting infected with COVID-19. He was admitted to a private hospital in south Delhi.