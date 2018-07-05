Soon, you may check in to Akhilesh Yadav’s hotel in Lucknow, study in Mulayam’s library

Akhilesh Yadav along with Mulayam Singh Yadav

He may have vacated the bungalow allotted by the state government last month, but there is no dip in former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav’s liking for the posh Lucknow locality. Now, the SP chief and his wife MP Dimple Yadav are planning to start a hotel in the same area. A blueprint comprising the name and other details have already been submitted to Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) for clearance along with No-Objection Certificates (NOC), according to a report in The Indian Express. The name of the hotel, if built, will be ‘Hibiscus Heritage’.

His father and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has also sought approval for setting up a library on a plot – 2, Vikramaditya Marg, which is adjacent to 1-A, Vikramaditya Marg, where Akhilesh wants to have his hotel, sources in LDA were quoted as saying. Mulayam’s proposal has been forwarded to the departments concerned, including the Nagar nigam chief architect, managing director of the Lucknow Jal Sansthan, the estate officer, the police and others — for their approvals and NOCs. A time of 15 days has been given to the concerned departments,

SP spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said he did not have any information on the development. “Right now I am out of station and have no information about any such application or whether Akhilesh ji and Mulayam ji are planning anything like this. I believe no one at the party level has any such information….”

Only last month, Akhilesh had handed over the keys of the official bungalow allotted to him at Vikramaditya Marg in Lucknow to the Uttar Pradesh estate department. The move came after the Supreme Court on May 7 observed that former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers cannot retain government accommodation after demitting office. The estate department had issued notices to six former chief ministers – Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav – to vacate their official bungalows in compliance with the order.