‘Soon there will be no law’: Chidambaram hits out at BJP over Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the MCD’s anti-encroachment drive in Delhi’s violence-hit Jahangirpuri, saying “we see the rule of law break down everyday” and soon there will be “no law and no rules”.

In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said, “We see the Rule of Law break down every day. Soon there will be no law and no rules.”

“Once arbitrary ‘Orders’ override ‘Law’, we are on the road to hell. The Bulldozer represents the arbitrary ‘Order’. The Supreme Court represents ‘Law’. Yesterday, we saw the Bulldozer defy the Law. Let’s see what happens today,” the former home minister said.

हम देखते हैं कि 'कानून का शासन' हर दिन टूटता है। जल्द ही कोई नियम और कानून नहीं होगा।



एक बार मनमाने ढंग से 'आदेश' 'कानून' से आगे निकल जाते हैं, हम नरक की राह पर हैं। — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 21, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also attacked the government on Wednesday over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and alleged that this is a demolition of India’s constitutional values and targeted against the poor and minorities.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off “bulldozers of hate” and switch on power plants, while highlighting the shortage of coal in the country due to which power plants were being shut down. “This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead,” Gandhi said on Twitter, while sharing a picture of a speeding bulldozer on one side and the Constitution on the other.

Several concrete and temporary structures close to a mosque were brought down on Wednesday morning as part of an anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), days after the northwest Delhi neighbourhood was rocked by communal violence.