In a bid to ensure the safety of Indian citizens specially women and children, the government is all set to roll out a panic alert facility to help those in distress.

The facility is set to be rolled by March, 2016 . An individual can press digit 9 on his or her cell phone when in distress and an immediate alert will be sent to the police and the near and dear ones.

A final decision on this was recently taken by Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.