Soon, cow dung soap and gaumutra at your doorstep via Amazon

If you fancy the use of soaps made of cow dung and cow urine but face difficulty locating a shop to get one, this RSS_linked organisation may just have the answer for you. Mathura-based Deen Dayal Dham will soon start selling its cow-procured products via e-commerce giant Amazon, The Times Of India has reported. Deen Dayal Dham, a centre run by Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh, will soon start delivering the products at your doorsteps.

Apart from cow dung and urine, the organisation will also sell Modi and Yogi kurtas through the e-commerce portal.

Deen Dayal Dham will initially launch around 30 personal care products, while its tailoring arm will start off with 10 styles of apparels. Speaking to TOI, RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said the purpose of selling these products online is to provide more jobs to locals. Selling products online will require more manpower and hence provide more jobs to the people. The organisaion currently sells around products worth Rs 1 lakh per month.

Deen Dayal Dham’s Kamdhenu Gaushala Pharmacy makes products like Ghanvati, a tonic containing pepper, amla, tulsi to cure diabetes and Shoolhar oil for sprains and arthritis. It also sells personal care products like shampoo, bath soaps etc.

The products are very reasonably priced, for example, the Modi Kurta only costs Rs 220 apiece.