Soon, cashless bus passes in Bengaluru for easier commute

AC Vajra bus commuters of Bengaluru may soon start availing cashless bus passes for their daily travel. After a successful trial run, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is now looking to implement the system.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, BMTC will be installing electronic ticketing machines at 10 major bus depots across the city. The report further states that the passengers just need to get themselves registered at the website called ‘Namma Pass’ and enter their details. After that, they can just upload a selfie as a mode of identification, and pay for the passes online. A BMTC official said that uploading the selfie is necessary as it will stop the commuter from using the pass for multiple times.

After getting themselves registered, the passengers will receive e-tickets on their smartphones. All they have to do is to show it to the bus conductor, who will, in return, give an ID number. After the process is over, the conductor will receive an SMS in his mobile and the trip will be registered in the BMTC server, following which, the conductor will enter the ID number in the ETMs.

BMTC is expected to save about 2.6 lakh paper sheets every day once the cashless mode of payment is implemented across the city.

However, the environmentalists of the city want the authorities to introduce a smart card for all public transport facilities across the city. Suresh Heblikar, a well-known environmentalist of Bengaluru, argued that there are people who do not own smartphones, so introducing a smart card would make more sense. He further said that if a single smart card is issued for both BMTC and metro railway, then the passengers will be able to avail transport facility across the city with a single card pass.