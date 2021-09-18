Sonu Sood evaded tax over Rs 20 crore, violated FCRA norms: Income Tax department

The Income Tax Department said that the Charity Foundation incorporated by the actor on 21st July, 2020 has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from 01.04.2021 till date, out of which only Rs 1.9 crore was spent.

The Income Tax Department, which had widened its tax evasion probe against Sonu Sood, today claimed that the actor evaded taxes over Rs 20 crore. The IT department had been conducting raids at the actor’s residence for three days in a row. The taxation department had carried out surveys at 28 premises spread over Mumbai, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Delhi and Gurugram as part of the operation. The department today said that it has found incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion during the search.

“The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities,” said the tax department in a statement.

It added, “Investigations so far have revealed the use of twenty such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted on oath to have given bogus accommodation entries. They have accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash. There have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of evasion of tax. It has also been revealed that these bogus loans have been used for making investments and acquiring properties. The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs 20 crore,” it said.

The Income Tax Department said that the Charity Foundation incorporated by the actor on 21st July, 2020 has collected donations to the tune of Rs 18.94 crore from 01.04.2021 till date, out of which only Rs 1.9 crore was spent for various relief work. “It is seen that funds to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore have also been raised by the Charity Foundation from overseas donors on a crowdfunding platform in violation of FCRA regulations,” claimed the department.

The department also said that cash of Rs 1.8 crore has been seized during the searches and 11 lockers have been placed under prohibitory order. A real estate deal and some other financial transactions linked to Sood are under the scanner of the department.