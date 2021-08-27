Sonu Sood appointed brand ambassador of Delhi government’s ‘Desh Ke Mentor’ initiative for school kids

Sood said that he has given an opportunity to youth to mentor lakhs of students.

The Delhi government today announced that actor Sonu Sood will be the brand ambassador of its ‘Desh ke mentor’ initiative for school kids. Under the initiative, young people from across the country can choose to become a mentor of two-three students of government schools of Delhi and will guide them towards achieving their goals. The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sonu Sood was also present during the press conference. He said that students face many doubts about their careers while studying and there should be someone to guide them through. “I am an Engineer. When I was in 11th and 12th, there was a focus only on two professions – doctor or engineer. Today, there are so many platforms, avenues that students don’t know. Those who have already succeeded in different avenues should come forward to become a mentor,” said Sonu Sood.

Sood said that he has given an opportunity to youth to mentor lakhs of students. “There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can and we will,” said Sonu Sood.

Sood today met Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a photo of the meeting on its Twitter handle. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, MLA Raghav Chadha and Chairman – PHD Chamber Punjab Karan Gilhotra was also present during the meeting.

“Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood meet Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Dy CM Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha and Karan Gilhotra also present,” said AAP on its Twitter handle.

Three lakh young professionals will guide and mentor around 10 lakh Delhi government school students, informed the Aam Aadmi Party.

When asked whether he will contest elections on an AAP ticket or join politics, Sood said that he has not decided to enter politics yet.