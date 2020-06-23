Congress deriving sadistic pleasure by showing India in poor light: Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra said the Congress ’ politics over India’s security and its Army is unfortunate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a no-holds barred attack on the Congress party and its leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for denting the morale of armed forces during the time of crisis. Addressing the media, party spokesperson Sambit Patra accused the Congress of spreading lies as part of what had now become “a party policy”.

Patra said that holding the Congress Working Committee meeting at a time when Army Chief is visiting Leh to boost the morale of soldiers is no less than a conspiracy. He also referred to a 2008 Memorandum of Understanding to say that the Congress is deriving sadistic pleasure during these tough times.

“I want to ask Soniaji, when Army Chief is visiting Leh to boost morale of our soldiers, you are holding a CWC against the Army and stating that India has surrendered its territory, India is weak… what kind of fight is this?” Parta said.

Patra said that India has not conceded an inch of its land to China.

“I want to tell Sonia Gandhi ji and all Congressmen should clearly listen to this – India has not surrendered an inch of its land but Congress, I am sorry to say, has surrendered its shame,” he said.

“Haan agar kabja hua hai to maa-bete (mother and son) ke mann ke upar 2008 ke MoU ke baad. Hame darr hai China ka kabja ho chuka hai. (Yes, if anything that has been captured, it is their conscience after the 2008 MoU. We fear that China has captured),” the spokesperson said.

“Why does the Congress want to derive some kind of sadistic pleasure by showing India is not performing well,” Patra asked.

He said that the Congress’ politics over India’s security and its Army is unfortunate.

“India is not doing good, Indian Army has surrendered, we have lost our land, India is getting defeated, our Prime Minister is weak… by using such words, the Congress derives sadistic pleasure. It is a matter of concern and it seems there is some conspiracy behind it,” he said.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweets that India has surrendered to China, he said, “In the morning at 9 am, when you switch on tv you will see ‘maa-beta-saajish’… ‘maa-beta-China’ . The kind of conspiracy being hatched by Sonia and Rahul on China is very sad.”

“The Congress party should not use misfortunes falling on our country like corona or even standoff with china as relaunching pad of Rahul Gandhi,” the BJP leader said.

Speaking about Sonia’s statement on coronavirus during the CWC meet, he said, “It is unfortunate that the Congress is doing politics of misfortune.”

“India is capable to fight ‘C’ for Corona, ‘C’ for China and of course ‘C’ for conspiracies of Congress as well. We can fight all this and let me assure you India will emerge victorious of all the “misfortunes” that Sonia Gandhi was talking about,” Sambit Patra said.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had said that the current border crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the Modi government and the wrong policies pursued by it. “Misfortunes do not come singly. India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it,” she said.