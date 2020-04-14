Sonia Gandhi hails Covid-19 warriors: ‘Doctors, sanitation workers fighting despite lack of basic safety gear’

In her five-minute long video message, Sonia said that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of coronavirus warriors who are risking their lives to save others.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi showered praise on those at the forefront in the fight against coronavirus in the country. In a video message released Tuesday morning, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, Sonia said that doctors, police and sanitation workers are fighting frontally despite the lack of resources.

She urged the countrymen to follow the rules and adhere to social distancing norms during the 21-day lockdown which is scheduled to end today. However, it is likely that PM Modi will announce an extension to the lockdown by at least 15 days when he addresses the nation at 10 AM.

In her five-minute long video message, Sonia said that there is no greater patriotism than the persistence of coronavirus warriors who are risking their lives to save others. “What can be more patriotic than all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protection kits,” she said.

The Congress leader added that “we will defeat coronavirus with a sense of unity, discipline and self-confidence”.

Praising the law enforcement personnel, the Congress president lauded policemen and jawans who are on duty to enforce the lockdown. “Sanitation workers are helping in containing the spread of the coronavirus despite lack of resources,” she added.

Sonia further noted that government officials are working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential services to the public. She then urged the people to support all those fighting on the front lines against the deadly virus.

The Congress interim president said disturbing reports have been coming of harassment of doctors and medical staff which must stop. “If we don’t support them, they won’t be able to do their jobs. Reports have been coming of harassment of doctors. This is wrong, against our culture,” she said.

Sonia added that all the Indian National Congress “workers are with you in this fight” whether we are in opposition or ruling a state.