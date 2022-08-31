scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy

Paola Maino breathed her last on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted on Wednesday, adding that the funeral took place on Wednesday.

Written by India News Desk
sonia gandhi, paola maino death, paola maino death news, sonia gandhi mother,
"Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Thursday.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday, Congress said today. Her funeral was held on Saturday.

“Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet on Thursday.

Also Read

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s, reported PTI, adding that Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and also visited their grandmother’s hometown.

More Stories on
Sonia Gandhi

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.