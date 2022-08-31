Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passes away in Italy

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday, Congress said today. Her funeral was held on Saturday.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 31, 2022

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s, reported PTI, adding that Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already abroad and also visited their grandmother’s hometown.