Sonia Gandhi urges nation to stand united against intolerance, injustice

Sonia Gandhi (Picture: Twitter/ANI)

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi today said there was no place for bigotry and fanatism in the country. She also asked the nation to stand against acts of intolerance, injustice, and discrimination cherish freedom truly. In her Independence Day message, Sonia Gandhi urged all to strengthen principles of compassion and inclusive development as crucial features of society, economy and polity.

Days after being appointed as the interim president of the party, she extended greetings to all Indians in the country and abroad after unfurling the national flag at the party headquarters in the national capital.

Sonia Gandhi also observed, “a resilient India at 73 years does not have a place for bigotry, superstition, fanaticism, sectarianism, intolerance, injustice racialism, yet millions of people in the country encounter discrimination every day.”

“We must rise as a nation to stand against acts injustice, intolerance & discrimination to truly cherish our freedom,” she said further in the ceremony.

Sonia Gandhi further said that baton of nation-building as also building an equal, modern, just and egalitarian society founded upon scientific temper, lies the youth of the country.

Addressing the function, she also reminded the country that the country’s independence was a result of huge sacrifices made by those who made India what it is today.

She also urged every citizen of the country to observe the duty of protecting and preserving the values of brotherhood, peace equality and freedom.

Those who attended the flag hoisting ceremony include former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal among others.

Congress Sewa Dal volunteers saluted to the national flag at the ceremony and a group of children greeted Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who gave them sweets. Sonia Gandhi also greeted the people on Raksha Bandhan.