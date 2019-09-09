Sonia Gandhi to meet Jyotiraditya Scindia tomorrow amid raging war over MP Congress chief

Jyotiraditya Scindia was a strong contender for the post of chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the Congress came to power in the state defeating the BJP after 15 years. (Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has stepped in to resolve the infighting that has erupted over the post of party chief in Madhya Pradesh. Presently, Kamal Nath holds the charge as Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president. However, a section of party leaders is of the view that Nath should step down from the post of party chief as he is the Chief Minister of the state. This has led to an open fight between the supporters of Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Sonia Gandhi has summoned both leaders to Delhi in an apparent bid to find a middle path to this clash. However, she will meet them separately — Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday and Kamal Nath on Wednesday. This comes just a week after Scindia reportedly put the Congress on notice demanding that he be appointed the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee. It was reported that Scindia was miffed by the party for keeping him away from the state politics and said that he would have to “look for options”.

Rumours suggest that Scindia is in touch with BJP leaders and could jump the ship if not given the charge of Madhya Pradesh Congress, although that prospect appears highly unlikely. Recently, Datia district Congress chief Ashok Dangi warned the party that he would resign if Scindia was not made the chief of MPCC.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was a strong contender for the post of chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the Congress came to power in the state defeating the BJP after 15 years. However, then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi went ahead with nine-time parliamentarian Kamal Nath as the Lok Sabha polls were just months away. Gandhi deployed Nath thinking he would help the party cement its position in the general elections. However, that did not happen and his party could win just one of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Days after reports emerged that Scindia was miffed with the party, the Congress appointed him as chairman of a six-member screening committee for Maharashtra assembly elections, possibly trying to placate the miffed leader.