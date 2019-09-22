Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Congress’ new headquarters on its 130th foundation day

At present, the Congress’ national office is located at 24, Akbar Road. The office has been serving as the Congress’ headquarters for the last four decades.

The Congress party is likely to get its new headquarters on its 130th foundation day on December 28 this year. The new office will come up at 9, Kotla Road in Central Delhi, news agency ANI reported. It will be named ‘Indira Gandhi Bhawan’ after late prime minister Indira Gandhi.

The new office will be inaugurated by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on December 28 when the grand old party celebrates its 130th foundation day.

The upcoming office on Kotla Road will be a six-floor building. It will have two gates. While one gate will open on the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg and the other on Kotla Road. The gate on Kotla Road will be the main gate which will be used for both entry and exit.

The new office is located close to the BJP’s national office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

At present, the Congress’ national office is located at 24, Akbar Road. The office has been serving as the Congress’ headquarters for the last four decades. Apart from 24, Akbar Road, the Congress party also occupies 26, Akbar Road and 5, Raisina Road. While 26, Akbar Road serves as the main office of Sewa Dal, a wing of the Congress, the Youth Congress and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) operate from 5, Raisina Road.

The new office on the Kotla Road will also have the main offices of Sewa Dal, NSUI and Youth Congress.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which is in charge of land and buildings in the national capital, had given earlier notice to the Congress, asking it to vacate bungalows it uses as its offices on Abkar Road and Raisina Road. The party was supposed to vacate 24, Akbar Road; 26, Akbar Road and 5, Raisina Road by October 2018. However, the construction of the Congress party’s new office was delayed due to assembly elections in five states around October last year and also lack of funds. The construction work had started in November 2016 and was scheduled to be completed by November 2018. The contract was awarded to L&T Construction. The cost was estimated at Rs 172 crore.