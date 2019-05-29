Sonia Gandhi to attend Modi’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow

Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported. Earlier in the day, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced that she will not be attending the event, citing that BJP had sent an invite to those affected by Bengal \u201cpolitical violence\u201d The BJP has invited family members over 40 party workers, who were killed in political violence Bengal in the last few months, for Modi\u2019s oath taking as the PM for a second term. The kin of 42 BJP workers killed in violence have been invited to the ceremony, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told PTI. In the recently concluded polls, the BJP-led NDA bagged 353 of 542 parliamentary seats with over 45 per cent vote share. The BJP alone got 303 seats with over 37 per cent vote share, 6 per cent more than what it had got in 2014. In the last election, the saffron party had won 282 seats with 31.3 per cent vote share. This is the second time the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got an absolute majority.