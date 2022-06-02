Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19; will appear before ED on June 8, says Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, party national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Thursday, adding that the 75-year-old has isolated herself after she developed a mild fever.

“She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is,” Surjewala said.

This development comes a day after Sonia was summoned by the Central agency on June 8, while Rahul Gandhi was called to appear on June 2. Rahul had asked for more time to appear as he said written to ED that he will be travelling outside the country till June 5.

The National Herald case involves the Gandhis’ involvement in acquisition of the assets of the newspaper through the Young Indian Pvt Ltd, where the Gandhis held 86% stake. ED had called the Gandhis for questioning and record statements under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Several other senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were probed in connection to the same case.

After Associated Journals Limited (AJL) allegedly owed Rs 90.25 crore to Congress, the Gandhis had subsequently bought the assets of AJL, which publishes the National Herald newspaper, through Young Indian Pvt Limited, which had a capital of Rs 50 lakh. According to the agency, the Gandhis have been summoned in order to understand the shareholding pattern, following the transactions and money trail and the role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL in all these.

A private criminal complaint regarding cheating and misappropriation of funds against the Gandhis was filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy before a trial court back in 2013.

After the ED summoned the Gandhis on Wednesday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the BJP and said, “Started the National Herald newspaper in 1942. At that time, the British tried to suppress it. Today, Modi govt is also doing the same & ED is being used for this. ED has given notice to our president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.”