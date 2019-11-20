Maharashtra: Sonia Gandhi tight-lipped as Shiv Sena claims all issues around govt formation sorted

Sonia Gandhi refused to comment on Maharashtra political developments. (File Photo/PTI)

Sonia Gandhi on Maharashtra govt formation: Twenty seven days since the assembly election results were announced in Maharashtra, there is no clarity over government formation in the state. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi refused to comment over the latest developments even as Shiv Sena claimed that a clear picture would emerge by Thursday as “all issues” have been sorted out.

“No comments,” was Sonia Gandhi’s response when reporters asked her about Maharashtra outside the Parliament House.

The top Congress leader’s remark came shortly after Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that the alliance involving his party and the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress will soon take shape. He said things will be clear in the next twenty-four hours.

“All obstacles that were raised in the last 10-15 days have been cleared. By tomorrow you will know that all obstacles have been cleared,” Raut told reporters in an apparent attempt to put down speculations surrounding NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament earlier today.

While Pawar remained tightlipped about the agenda of his meeting with the PM, Raut said they met to discuss farmers’ crisis in Maharashtra.

Pawar had met Sonia Gandhi on Monday in New Delhi. Both the leaders have so far been non-committal over extending support to Shiv Sena putting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in a spot of bother after it broke ties with the BJP demanding CM post on a rotational basis.

President’s Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12 after none of the parties staked claim to form the government. The BJP, Shiv Sena who contested the polls together have a comfortable majority in the assembly with 105 and 56 MLAs respectively. The NCP has 54, Congress 44 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.