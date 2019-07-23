Sonia Gandhi slams Centre over RTI Amendment Bill; here’s what the hue and cry is all about

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi today criticised the government’s move to amend the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A day after a bill to amend the act was passed in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi issued a statement saying that the present central government sees the RTI Act as a “nuisance” and wants to destroy the status and independence of the Central Information Commission. After the amendment, the powers of deciding the salaries and other terms of service of the Chief Information Commissioners (CIC) and Information Commissioners (IC) would be vested in the Central government.

The bill sailed through the Lok Sabha with 218 members voting in its favour in the Lower House of the Parliament, while only 79 opposed it. Before it becomes a law, the bill will still need to be cleared by the Rajya Sabha.

What the RTI Act amendment proposes

According to the current RTI law, which was passed in 2005, had a fixed five-year tenure for the information commissioners. The age limit for ICs was 65 years. The salaries and allowances and other terms and conditions of service of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner are equal to a Judge of the Supreme Court, therefore, the Chief Information Commissioner, Information Commissioner and the State Chief Information Commissioner becomes equivalent to a Judge of the Supreme Court in terms of their salaries and allowances and other terms and conditions of service.

The new bill proposes that the Centre prescribe the term and salaries for the Chief Information Commissioners and Information Commissioners.

“It is proposed to amend the Right to Information Act, 2005 so as to provide that the term of office of, and the salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions of service of, the Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners and the State Chief Information Commissioner and the State Information Commissioners, shall be such as may be prescribed by the Central Government,” says the bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The RTI law had been brought in so that citizens get access to information under the control of various government departments. It was aimed at promoting accountability and transparency among public authorities.

Opposition members and activists have said that the amendments will weaken the institution and bring it under the ambit of the government departments. They argued the Bill will take away the freedom of the ICs to order disclosure of crucial information by the government.