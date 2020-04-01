Sonia Gandhi shoots second letter to PM Modi in a week, urges advance payment of MGNREGA wages during lockdown

Sonia Gandhi has suggested the government to consider immediate advance payment of wages for 21 days to registered and active MGNREGA workers.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the urgency of providing income to the rural poor during the Covid-19 lockdown that has deeply affected the poor and working-class. In her letter, her second to the Prime Minister in a week, she also suggested that MGNREGA payments be made in advance to provide further relief to the daily wagers. This is her second letter to the PM within a week of the 21-day lockdown.

She said social distancing rules have rendered all works unfeasible during the lockdown and lakhs of agricultural workers have been left unemployed during the harvesting season.

“Given the urgency of providing income support to the rural poor, due to the lost wages, the government may consider immediate advance payment of wages for 21 days to registered and active MGNREGA workers,” she told the Prime Minister.

The Congress interim president further suggested that the advance wages may be adjusted against the work to be done by the workers, once MGNREGA sites are opened up in the future. She said the Central government should take immediate action that will support nearly eight crore rural workers who are facing the brunt of the lockdown.

Last Thursday, Sonia in a letter to PM Modi extended full support to the 21-day lockdown that has been put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus. Besides, she had also suggested a slew of financial measures for health workers, poor, farmers and the middle-class.

Today is the eighth day of 21-day lockdown that has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 1,600 positive coronavirus cases and 38 deaths. At least 240 COVID19 cases have been reported in the last 12 hours. Around 133 people have been cured/discharged/migrated people so far.