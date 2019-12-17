Sonia Gandhi shedding crocodile tears for students, her comments motivated: BJP

Nirmala Sitharaman has hit back at Sonia Gandhi for her comments against the Modi government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has hit back at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi for her remarks stating that the Modi government has declared a war on its own people. Senior party leader Nirmala Sitharam said that the Congress leader’s comments were irresponsible and motivated.

Sitharaman said the Congress president was “shedding crocodile tears” for students and questioned her party’s record in defending students. She said that it was under former PM Indira Gandhi’s rule that the students of a central university in Delhi were sent to Tihar Jail.

READ MORE: Sonia Gandhi dares Amit Shah to visit Northeast

“The statement was made for political gains,” Sitharaman said, adding that as a responsible opposition party, Sonia Gandhi should appeal for peace and calm and not provoke violence.

The leader also sought a clarification from Sonia over former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s 2003 statement in the Parliament wherein he had asked for being more liberal in granting citizenship to Bangladeshi minorities.

On Monday, Sonia Gandhi issued a statement, accusing the Modi government of being the “instigators of violence and divisiveness” and “declaring a war against its own people”. She said that the writers of this script of polarisation are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“A government’s job is to maintain peace and harmony, deliver governance and protect the Constitution. But the BJP government has declared a war on its own people. It has become the creator of violence and divisiveness. The government has pushed the country into an abyss of hatred and made the futures of youth uncertain,” the Congress president said.

She added that the government’s intention is clear — spread instability in the country, rob the youth of their rights, create an atmosphere of religious tension and serve their political interests. Sonia even claimed that Amit Shah could not muster the courage to go to the northeast.