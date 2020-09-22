  • MORE MARKET STATS

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul return from abroad after her medical check-up

By: |
September 22, 2020 7:03 PM

Gandhi, 73, had gone to the United States for her routine medical check up on September 12, two days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Gandhi had cleared the Congress' organisational restructuring before leaving for the US.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi returned from abroad early Tuesday, sources said.
Gandhi, 73, had gone to the United States for her routine medical check up on September 12, two days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi had accompanied her during the visit. Sources had said her medical check-up was overdue and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gandhi had cleared the Congress’ organisational restructuring before leaving for the US.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sonia Gandhi Rahul return from abroad after her medical check-up
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Money laundering: ED attaches Rs 203-cr worth Dubai assets of Iqbal Mirchi’s family
2Akali Dal split official! Dhindsas move Election Commission for registration of SAD-Democratic
3Seven bills passed in three and half hours! Rajya Sabha registers one of its most productive days in history