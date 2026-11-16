“I was Reticent to write anything but my children insisted and I Finally relented. Writing was at first hesitant but then it was as if a dam broke and everything just came out,” said Sonia Gandhi at the launch of her book Belonging in Delhi on Monday evening.

Gandhi recalled how in 1968, only anyone who was interested in politics knew about India and where it was. “Everything here was new and shocking to me,” she remembers.

Her initial time as a new bride was Just like any new daughter in law, when she recalls how she avoided addressing Indira Gandhi as ma or mummy. “To me only my mumma was my mother. So i would try and invent ways to communicate with (Indira) where i would not have to call her mummy. But later it came naturally to me and i also started calling her mummy,” she recalls.

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She also recalls how she was pissed when Indira took over Rahul’s namkaran ceremony completely and she was sidelined. “Hello, it was my son too,” she said. But she added Indira later apologised to her that she should have had been more sensitive. She recalls how Indira told her, Rajiv and Sanjay to immerse the ashes of Motilal, Jawaharlal and Kamala Nehru when they found the ashes stored in the ancestral home in Allahabad. That i was included was perhaps Indira’s way of telling me that i was part of the family now,” she said.

Recalling the time Rajiv died she said it was her children who sustained her. “They became my parents and I became the child,” she recalls.

Talking about recent protests by the GenZ, she said it was emcouraging to see the young generation being so politically alive, while urging more and more youth to join polotics.

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HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan said Belonging had broken several records, becoming the Fastest selling book, fastest selling non-fiction and fastest seling memoir.

It sold 15000 copies within ten minutes of launch. And over 200,000 copies have been sold in less than a week of release.

The event was attended by the who’s who of political and social circles, including Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, Hemant Soren. Himachal CM Sukkhu, Karnataka DKS. Omar Abdullah. Former Vice President Hamid Ansari, Gursharan Kaur, Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders.