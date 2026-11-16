“Everyone thinks my mother is an introvert. But she is just the opposite. She will talk to anyone. But she retreated into herself, first after my grandmother was shot dead, and completely after my father was blown to pieces,” said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the book launch.

He hilariously recalled that at every meal time “mumma would be sitting in papa’s lap”. “And I thought that was completely normal. But when I went to my friends’ houses, I never saw their mothers sitting on their father’s laps. So I asked them what was wrong in their house,” said Rahul.

He disclosed that Sonia is a four time cancer survivor, but said his mother never complained about it.

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He recalls how he took his girlfriend to Varsity restaurant in Cambridge where his parents had met and told the owner about it. The owner immediately said: “Oh, those two. I know who you are talking about.”

Rahul recalled his parents seldom argued and fought just once. Pointing at Amarinder Singh in the audience, Rahul said Amarinder was involved in that fight. “Papa was talking to Amarinder Singh ji on the phone and mumma said something which he did not pay attention to, and she repeated it many times, to which papa got angry.”

He said Sonia never forgets anything, but she has no recollection of the day Rajiv died. “What you read in the book is what has been pieced together with my sister’s help,” he said.

“The book Belonging…my mother belonged to my father, and papa belonged to her — that was the love they shared. After papa died she changed. The fun-loving mother faded and a new mother came,” he recalled.