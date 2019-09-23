Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh visit P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi visit Tihar Jail to meet P Chidambaram

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh on Monday morning visited the high-security Tihar Jail in Delhi to meet former Finance minister and party colleague P Chidambaram. The Senior Congress leader has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since September 5 in connection with the INX media case. Sonia and Manmohan were accompanied by P Chidambaram’s son Karti who also is a Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu.

This is for the first time that Sonia and Manmohan have visited the jail premises to meet any party leader lodged there. The former Union minister has been lodged in Jail No. 7 of the Tihar Jail, which is meant for economic offenders.

Speaking to reporters outside the Tihar Jail, Karti said, “My father and my family are extremely grateful to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh for visiting him today and for extending their support. It’s a big boost for us in this political fight.”

Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 night from his Jor Bagh residence in Delhi. He was arrested by the central probe agency for alleged irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of Rs 305 crore to INX media during his tenure as the Finance Minister. Chidambaram is also an accused in a money laundering case relating to INX media. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering case.

While the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group by Chidambaram as the Finance minister, the ED filed a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

On September 19, a special CBI court had extended Chidambaram’s judicial custody till October 3. On September 20, the CBI had filed its reply before the Delhi High Court in connection with the regular bail application moved by Chidambaram. The agency said that Chidambaram remained non-cooperative during the investigation and did not even answer the basic questions. It contended that there is sufficient evidence on record which reveals his role in the case.

Besides Chidambaram, his son Karti has also been named in the case by INX Media co-founders Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.