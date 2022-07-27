National Herald Case LIVE: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today for third round of questioning; Congress, BJP spar

Sonia Gandhi National Herald Case Live News, Sonia Gandhi ED Deposition Today Live Updates: After a dramatic day of clashes between the Delhi cops and the Congress workers, and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, getting detained at the national capital, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is set to depose before the Enforcement Directorate today for the second time in two days in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Gandhi was grilled for over six hours by the central probing agency. She had appeared for the first round of questioning last week which lasted nearly three hours. The second round of questioning saw another round of violent protests, with Congress workers breaking barricades and clashing with the police in front of the AICC headquarters at Akbar Road. While Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna before being detained by the police at Vijay Chowk, Congress leader Srinivas BV was manhandled by the cops and pushed into a vehicle.

Earlier, the Delhi police had denied permission to the Congress to hold protests at the Raj Ghat. The Delhi administration imposed prohibitory orders under the provisions of Section 144 of the CrPc. While the Congress called it a “death to democracy,” the BJP called the Congress’ Satyagraha as “drama.” From Chandigarh to Kerala to Jammu, the Congress stormed the streets protesting against the misuse of central agencies. In the recent round of protests, Congress have also added issues like GST rate hike, inflation and unemployment. Several Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury huddled together at the Kingsway camp, where they were lodged after being detained, and discussed on national issues and how they can be merged with the ongoing protests against Gandhi’s ED deposition.

The ED is probing the alleged financial irregularities arising out of the 2011 acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited and its assets worth over Rs 2,000 crore by Young India Private Limited, in which Gandhi is a director and holds 38 per cent of its shares.

Live Updates