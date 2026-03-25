Senior Congress leader and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night after she felt unwell. According to PTI sources, she was experiencing discomfort related to a change in the weather and had been kept under observation. They also said that a team of doctors was attending to her, but there was nothing serious about her condition.

Gandhi is under observation at Sri Ganga Ram

The latest hospitalisation has raised concern among Congress workers and supporters, though early inputs indicated that her condition is stable. As per the PTI report, Sonia Gandhi was admitted late Tuesday and remained under medical supervision at the hospital. A more detailed official medical bulletin has not been released. Reports also said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were at the hospital following her admission, although the exact medical reason behind the latest episode was not immediately disclosed beyond the weather-related discomfort.

Sonia Gandhi, who turned 79 in December 2025, is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan. Over the years, she has remained one of the Congress party’s prominent leaders, having earlier served multiple terms as a Lok Sabha MP and also party president.

Health concerns in recent months

This is not the first time Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in recent months. In January 2026, she was hospitalised after experiencing respiratory issues, with doctors then saying her bronchial asthma had been mildly increased by Delhi’s cold weather and poor air quality. Earlier in 2025, she was admitted with a stomach infection and remained under observation, while another hospitalisation in February 2025 was linked to abdominal issues.