Sonia Gandhi health: Congress interim president stable, condition improving

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday.
The Congress interim president was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening. She underwent medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection.
- Ram Mandir Trust: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra set up as PM Modi clears decks for construction to begin in Ayodhya
- Delhi Election 2020 Live: Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi in action today as campaigning enters final leg
- Parliament Live: Big move on Ram Mandir! PM Modi announces trust to build temple in Ayodhya
“There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable,” Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.
The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.