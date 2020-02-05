Sonia Gandhi health: Congress interim president stable, condition improving

By: |
Published: February 5, 2020 12:00:10 PM

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Sonia Gandhi did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who is undergoing treatment for a stomach infection at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, is stable and her condition has improved, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

The Congress interim president was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening. She underwent medical tests and was found to be suffering from a stomach infection.

Related News

“There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable,” Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said in a medical bulletin.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on Saturday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Sonia Gandhi health Congress interim president stable condition improving
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi HC tries emergency helpline ‘112’ in court, finds it functional
2Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power: Anurag Thakur
3Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala AAP member, says Delhi Police; family refutes claim