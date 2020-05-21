FIR against Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka for Congress’ tweets targetting PM-CARES fund

An FIR has been registered against Sonia Gandhi over tweet on PM-CARES Fund. (File pic)

FIR against Sonia Gandhi: An FIR has been filed against Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka over her party’s tweets on Prime Minister Citizen Assistance Relief In Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund, news agency ANI reported. It said that the FIR was registered against her in Shivamogga and identifies her as the handler of the social media account.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 and 505 on the basis of a complaint received by KV advocate Praveen Kumar. He said that the Congress party has called PM-CARES Fund a fraud. He accused the Congress party of spreading rumours against the government during the crisis situation.

Praveen Kumar said the Congress party was trying to provoke the people against the Modi government through its tweets. He said all the claims made by the grand old party and leaders are baseless.

“They said on their twitter that it is not being used for the public and that the PM is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against the government in COVID-19 situation, so I filed a complaint (against Sonia Gandhi),” he said.

The Congress party has been attacking the Modi government over setting up of the PM CARES Fund to bolster the fight against coronavirus. The party has questioned the need for a separate fund when the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) is already in existence. The party has alleged misappropriation of the PM-CARES Fund and sought an audit.

The Congress had on May 11 shared a series of tweets attacking the Prime Minister over the PM-CARES Fund and alleged failure in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. One of the tweets reads, “If the PM CARES fund is not being used for transport of migrants, repatriation of Indians from abroad or providing a financial stimulus, what is it being used for?”

“It is clear from the name PM Cares that this fund has been created for the care of the Prime Minister, not the public. If the BJP government had the will to take care of the public, there would not have been migrant labourers on the streets,” the Congress said.

“Regarding the PM Cares Fund, the government has not been able to clarify the schemes through which it will use the collected funds. The PM Cares Fund lacks transparency as well as clarity,” it said.

Questioning the alleged secrecay by the government over PM-CARES, the Congress tweeted, “The media may stop asking these questions but the people of India will not. How much money has been deposited? How is it being used?”